Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT at $145.00

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.08.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of ARCB opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $153.60.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
