Brokerages Set Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Target Price at $279.67

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $213.42 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,284,000 after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 919,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 662,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,407,000 after purchasing an additional 378,296 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,485,000 after purchasing an additional 194,342 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

