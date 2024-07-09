Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.07

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,236,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 252,361 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 48,431 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $376.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

