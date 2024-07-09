Brokerages Set fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Target Price at $3.07

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.90.
Several brokerages recently commented on FUBO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on fuboTV
Institutional Trading of fuboTV
fuboTV Price Performance
NYSE:FUBO opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $376.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.80.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
fuboTV Company Profile
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than fuboTV
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.