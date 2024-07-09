Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT at $157.62

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,636,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,285,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.15. Illumina has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

