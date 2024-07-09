Brokerages Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Target Price at $216.67

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.33.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $213.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

