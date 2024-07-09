Brokerages Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $33.25

Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, CEO Michael H. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $86,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,571.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 12.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NAMS opened at $20.00 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $26.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

