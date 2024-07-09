Brokerages Set PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Price Target at $39.60

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,666,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at $12,572,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in PROG by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 266,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 197,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter valued at $5,932,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PROG by 719.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 157,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

