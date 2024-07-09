Brokerages Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $23.00

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $169,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $169,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,354. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter valued at $142,000. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

