Brokerages Set Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target at $311.88

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $313.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

