CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 475 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 2.0% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.77.

NFLX stock remained flat at $685.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,421. The stock has a market cap of $295.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $646.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

