CapWealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,977 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 3.8% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,906,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

