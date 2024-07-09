CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Trading Down 0.2%

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $51.77. Approximately 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.14.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

