Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CE. Barclays cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $131.43. 538,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,295. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

