Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.66

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Centamin Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

Centamin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

