Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 60,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $67.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

