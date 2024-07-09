Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 51.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

Celanese Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.43. 538,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

