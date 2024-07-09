Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 11,197 Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,867,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,425,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, hitting $102.61. 7,113,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,525,929. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

View Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.