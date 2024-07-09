Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 11,847 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 67.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,972,000 after buying an additional 38,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,605,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,154 shares of company stock worth $31,128,226 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.52. 4,143,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,526. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.23 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.