Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 4,155 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 163.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $195.36. The stock had a trading volume of 577,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $196.76.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

