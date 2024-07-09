Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 66.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 101.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 51,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,045. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,526 shares of company stock worth $43,721,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Glj Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.82 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

