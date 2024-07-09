Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $459,691,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $509.07. 149,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $519.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock worth $12,495,890. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.