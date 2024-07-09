Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 92,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 291,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $430,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PNC traded up $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.44. 1,878,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,328. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

