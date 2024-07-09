Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.49 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,103 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.48. 434,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,154. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $649.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

