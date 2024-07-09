Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $301,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,265,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.58.

NYSE MTB traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.80. 714,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,768. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $156.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

