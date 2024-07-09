Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $923,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 228,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,913,000 after buying an additional 21,359 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $342,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 140,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Micron Technology
In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,730 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,449. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Micron Technology Stock Up 0.3 %
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
