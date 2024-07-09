Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $251,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $460.28. 537,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,212. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.