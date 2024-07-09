Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,108,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BWA traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $31.66. 2,581,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,942. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

