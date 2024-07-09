Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

COR stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.37. 851,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,583. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.