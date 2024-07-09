Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.16. 2,632,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,491. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

