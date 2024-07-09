Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 46,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $28,260,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.43. 1,873,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

