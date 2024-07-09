Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,017. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.