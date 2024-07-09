Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 3,196 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 35.3% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $575,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 32,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,325 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.72, for a total value of $2,386,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,758,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,702,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,056,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,952 shares of company stock worth $23,001,340. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.85. 58,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,410. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.32 and a twelve month high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

