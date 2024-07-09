Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 4,825 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 354.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 319,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.