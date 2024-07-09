Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $1.26 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after buying an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.15. The company has a market capitalization of $334.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

