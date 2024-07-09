Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes $404,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $5,688,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 50,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 179,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $6,860,759 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.34. 956,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,393. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.