Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after acquiring an additional 998,527 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,408,000 after purchasing an additional 72,585 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $168,372,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,527,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,406,000 after buying an additional 833,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

