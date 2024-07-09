Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $8,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after buying an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after buying an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BOH stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 152,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,006. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $75.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.50.
Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.
