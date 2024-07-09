Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 608.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 432,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in OneMain by 557.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 105,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMF

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. 973,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,597. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.09%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.