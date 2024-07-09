Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.65.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.94. 1,229,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.98. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

