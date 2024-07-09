Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $3,766,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 23.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

VICI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,528,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

