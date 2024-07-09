Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRI. Baird R W raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital raised Centuri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of CTRI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Centuri has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($137.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $528.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centuri will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Dill acquired 5,000 shares of Centuri stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Centuri news, CEO William Fehrman bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $740,250.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

