ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,635. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

