China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.76

Shares of China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.
China Merchants Port Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5644 per share. This is a boost from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.
About China Merchants Port
China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.
