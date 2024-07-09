Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.32. Approximately 3,766,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,729,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $1,182,464.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,223,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,711,409.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,692,735 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,934. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

