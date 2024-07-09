Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Ari B. Sussman Purchases 5,000 Shares

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Ari B. Sussman purchased 5,000 shares of Collective Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.22 per share, with a total value of C$16,100.00.

CNL traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,913. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.67. Collective Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.02 and a twelve month high of C$6.53.

CNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price objective on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Collective Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

