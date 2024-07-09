Comparing Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pioneer Oil and Gas alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 4.21 $388.30 million $2.01 12.67

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pioneer Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 1 4 5 0 2.40

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $28.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Oil and Gas and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 30.46% 20.41% 14.07%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.