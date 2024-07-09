COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.53% of COMPASS Pathways worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,915,000 after purchasing an additional 186,040 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,812,000. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 285,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at COMPASS Pathways

In other COMPASS Pathways news, major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,005,041.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,595. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 15.23 and a current ratio of 15.23.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMPS

COMPASS Pathways Profile

(Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.