Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Acquires 4,002 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $19.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 426,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,103. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

