Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys 455 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,284 shares of company stock worth $567,718,040 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $62.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,657,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,002,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

