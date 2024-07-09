Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.27 during trading on Tuesday. 580,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,214. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0673 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

